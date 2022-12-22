Mobiquity Technologies (OTCMKTS:MOBQ) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOBQ – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.59. 27,856 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 561,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

Mobiquity Technologies Trading Down 11.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average is $1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.39.

Institutional Trading of Mobiquity Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mobiquity Technologies in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mobiquity Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mobiquity Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mobiquity Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

About Mobiquity Technologies

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a marketing and advertising technology and data intelligence company in the United States. The company's advertising technology operating system (ATOS) platform creates an automated marketplace of advertisers and publishers on digital media outlets to host online auctions to facilitate the sale of digital advertising targeted at users engaged on their internet-connected TV, laptop, tablet, desktop computer, mobile, and over-the-top streaming media devices; and gives advertisers the capability to understand and interact with their audiences and engage them by using ads in image and video formats.

