Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 49.3% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $160.72 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.51. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.48 and a 52 week high of $183.79.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

