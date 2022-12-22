Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,555,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,858,000 after purchasing an additional 94,004 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,517,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,114,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,377,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,838,000 after buying an additional 29,835 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 33.6% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,305,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,904,000 after buying an additional 328,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 957,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,886,000 after buying an additional 17,784 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOT opened at $182.48 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $163.55 and a 52 week high of $257.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $182.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.72.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

