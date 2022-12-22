Howland Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Howland Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 148,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,333 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $11,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 148,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,524,000 after purchasing an additional 7,297 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 200.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 32.0% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 4.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of ES stock opened at $83.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $70.54 and a 1-year high of $94.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.80.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ES shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.36.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.