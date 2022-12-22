Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE – Get Rating) were down 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $36.12 and last traded at $36.56. Approximately 4,333,240 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 6,942,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.64.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.73.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 442.4% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000.

