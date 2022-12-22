Howland Capital Management LLC Has $7.49 Million Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Howland Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,520 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,113 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $7,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BNS. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 14.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,508,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,097,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289,163 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 22.0% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,616,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $760,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,499 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,996,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,940,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,299 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 64.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,662,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,410,000 after purchasing an additional 649,476 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 753.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 496,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,550,000 after purchasing an additional 437,906 shares during the period. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Desjardins lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$89.77.

BNS stock opened at C$48.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of C$45.26 and a one year high of C$74.86. The stock has a market cap of C$57.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$49.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$54.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.756 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

