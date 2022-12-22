BluMetric Environmental (CVE:BLM) Trading 6.8% Higher

Shares of BluMetric Environmental Inc. (CVE:BLM – Get Rating) traded up 6.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. 632 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 21,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.77 million and a PE ratio of 4.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.03.

BluMetric Environmental Inc provides solution-oriented consultation, design, products, and construction services to clients with environmental issues in Canada and internationally. The company offers professional services in the fields of environmental geosciences and engineering, industrial hygiene, occupational health and safety, renewable energy, water and waste water treatment, and environmental contracting and management.

