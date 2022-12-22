IMPACT Silver (CVE:IPT) Stock Price Up 11.5%

Shares of IMPACT Silver Corp. (CVE:IPT – Get Rating) rose 11.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.34. Approximately 140,216 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 116,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

IMPACT Silver Stock Down 2.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.75. The stock has a market cap of C$48.90 million and a P/E ratio of -165.00.

About IMPACT Silver

(Get Rating)

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mineral processing activities in Mexico. The company produces silver, lead, zinc, gold, and copper deposits. It primarily owns interests in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan Silver-Gold District and the Capire Mineral District covering an area of approximately 211 square kilometers located in central Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IMPACT Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMPACT Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.