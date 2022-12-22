Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (TSE:MDNA – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.61. 93,857 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 112% from the average session volume of 44,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on MDNA. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Medicenna Therapeutics to C$4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.00 price target on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.57.

Medicenna Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$42.48 million and a PE ratio of -1.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Medicenna Therapeutics Company Profile

In related news, Director Albert George Beraldo purchased 25,000 shares of Medicenna Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,482.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 325,000 shares in the company, valued at C$383,272.50. Insiders have purchased a total of 31,600 shares of company stock worth $36,713 in the last ninety days.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., an immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

