Vossloh (ETR:VOS) Shares Up 0.4%

Shares of Vossloh AG (ETR:VOS – Get Rating) shot up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €39.65 ($42.18) and last traded at €39.25 ($41.76). 5,474 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 33,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at €39.10 ($41.60).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on VOS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($47.87) price target on shares of Vossloh in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($37.23) target price on shares of Vossloh in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €43.00 ($45.74) price target on shares of Vossloh in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Vossloh Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $692.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €38.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €35.07.

About Vossloh

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport.

