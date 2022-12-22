Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Sells 4,365 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. trimmed its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,365 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 34.1% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Price Performance

Shares of AOR stock opened at $48.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.85. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.57 and a fifty-two week high of $57.36.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.