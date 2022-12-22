Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 205 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Howland Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 106.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 781,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,256,000 after purchasing an additional 12,291,440 shares during the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $180,650,000. State Street Corp increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after acquiring an additional 821,773 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 642.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 897,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,180,000 after acquiring an additional 776,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $100,880,000. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

GLD stock opened at $168.80 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $193.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.02.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

