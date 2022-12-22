Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 590 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Howland Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,856 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $2,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 80.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 638.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 175.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CFR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. DA Davidson started coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.54.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

CFR opened at $130.30 on Thursday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.67 and a 12-month high of $160.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.95 and a 200-day moving average of $134.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $479.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.68 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 30.07%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.71%.

Insider Transactions at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In other news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total transaction of $294,294.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,589 shares in the company, valued at $3,728,184.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

