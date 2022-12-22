Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Position Increased by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 52.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 321.0% during the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $75.74 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.35. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $65.96 and a 12-month high of $82.47.

