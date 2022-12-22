Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Buys 1,897 Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 31,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 7,409 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 35,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $592,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 312,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 70,722 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

Smith & Wesson Brands Price Performance

Shares of SWBI stock opened at $8.43 on Thursday. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.29 and a twelve month high of $18.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Smith & Wesson Brands Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 23.26%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SWBI shares. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Smith & Wesson Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $31,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,110.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $31,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,110.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total value of $41,405.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,073 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,073.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $108,355. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.