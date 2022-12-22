Howland Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 825,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,569 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust worth $12,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CEF. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,504,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,433,000 after acquiring an additional 649,795 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $8,647,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 530.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 259,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after buying an additional 218,025 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 357,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,015,000 after buying an additional 183,651 shares during the period. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth $3,103,000.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust stock opened at $18.11 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $15.11 and a 12-month high of $20.44.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in London Good Delivery physical gold and silver bullion. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust was formed on October 26, 2017 and is domiciled in Canada.

