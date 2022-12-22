Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Has $418,000 Stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NHI. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,073,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 704,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,549,000 after purchasing an additional 107,179 shares in the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NHI shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.25.

National Health Investors Stock Down 0.3 %

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

National Health Investors stock opened at $54.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 13.83 and a current ratio of 13.82. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.22 and a 52-week high of $67.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 229.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert G. Adams purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.60 per share, for a total transaction of $56,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 180,548 shares in the company, valued at $10,219,016.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

