Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.65 and last traded at $0.65. Approximately 13,660 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 19,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

Global Crossing Airlines Group Trading Down 2.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.63.

Global Crossing Airlines Group Company Profile

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc operates in the airline business. The company operates a US Part 121 flag and charter airline using the Airbus A320 family of aircraft that provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. It also rents office spaces. It focuses to fly as an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance and wet lease charter airline serving the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin American markets.

