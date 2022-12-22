Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 1,235 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Howland Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,124 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the period. First Republic Bank comprises 1.4% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Howland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of First Republic Bank worth $21,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in First Republic Bank by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in First Republic Bank by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 31,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,523 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in First Republic Bank by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 6,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 2.7% in the first quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 3,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 10.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FRC shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $159.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Sterne Agee CRT boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of First Republic Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

First Republic Bank Stock Performance

NYSE FRC opened at $121.43 on Thursday. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $106.86 and a 1 year high of $209.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.42.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 13.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Republic Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 12.87%.

First Republic Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.