Howland Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Howland Capital Management LLC cut its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229,662 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,508 shares during the period. TE Connectivity comprises approximately 1.6% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Howland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of TE Connectivity worth $25,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 135.6% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2,580.0% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 67.7% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 49.2% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 144.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 403 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $3,827,800.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at $6,701,820.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $5,321,437.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $3,827,800.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,701,820.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,220 shares of company stock worth $9,485,761 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TEL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.50.

Shares of TEL opened at $115.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.67. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $104.76 and a twelve month high of $165.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.30.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 22.31%. On average, research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

