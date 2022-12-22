Howland Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,504 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the quarter. Watsco comprises about 2.6% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Howland Capital Management LLC owned 0.41% of Watsco worth $40,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco in the second quarter worth $25,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in Watsco by 828.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Watsco in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Watsco by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WSO shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Watsco from $284.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.00.

WSO opened at $254.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $264.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.34. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $220.68 and a twelve month high of $316.05.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.39 by ($0.36). Watsco had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Equities analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 63.40%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

