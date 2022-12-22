Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Sells 521 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. cut its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,129 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 6.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 107,987 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 6,847 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 0.8% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,775,015 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $89,050,000 after purchasing an additional 23,033 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in General Motors by 27.9% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 24,446 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 74.1% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA grew its stake in General Motors by 0.9% in the third quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 56,504 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $35.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.61. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $41.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.05 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 6.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on GM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on General Motors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on General Motors from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.74.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

