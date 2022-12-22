Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Purchases New Shares in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,246 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $588,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 545 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LNG. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $174.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.15.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $157.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.13 and a 52 week high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $2.34. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 249.96%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

