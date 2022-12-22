Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Boosts Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $116,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 6.6% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 8.6% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 39.1% in the first quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. 71.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.67.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $96.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $57.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.65.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 38.45%.

In related news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at $32,434,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

