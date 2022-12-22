Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Invests $1.08 Million in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 3.8% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 17.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 333,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,220,000 after purchasing an additional 48,873 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 1.3% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 32,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,069,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 8.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 21.8% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MOH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America raised Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $388.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $372.15.

Insider Activity

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

In other news, EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total transaction of $526,755.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,447,700.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.74, for a total value of $9,922,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,157 shares in the company, valued at $84,390,626.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total transaction of $526,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,447,700.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 144,274 shares of company stock worth $48,997,244 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $333.77 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $338.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $322.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $249.78 and a 12-month high of $374.00. The company has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.77.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.11. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. Equities analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Molina Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

Further Reading

