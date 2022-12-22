Oak Thistle LLC Makes New $204,000 Investment in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,760 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Performance Food Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,062,328 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $766,824,000 after purchasing an additional 155,981 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Performance Food Group by 29.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,658,530 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $628,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092,172 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Performance Food Group by 11.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,298,661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $677,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,095 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Performance Food Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,481,192 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $279,047,000 after purchasing an additional 248,404 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Performance Food Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,850,141 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $246,921,000 after purchasing an additional 221,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFGC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Performance Food Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.40.

Performance Food Group Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $60.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $38.23 and a 1-year high of $62.00. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.94 and a beta of 1.38.

In other news, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 4,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $251,126.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,224.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 4,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $251,126.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,224.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Grant sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total value of $178,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,710 shares of company stock worth $507,977 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Performance Food Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.