5,873 Shares in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Purchased by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dynatrace by 145.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Dynatrace by 793.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Dynatrace during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Dynatrace by 11,289.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. 97.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dynatrace Trading Up 2.3 %

In other Dynatrace news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 31,985 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $1,272,043.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,165.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DT opened at $38.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.96. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 386.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $62.28.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $279.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.92 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 7.69%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

Further Reading

