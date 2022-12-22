Oak Thistle LLC Buys Shares of 2,911 Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New Century Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $88.19 on Thursday. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $69.30 and a 52 week high of $125.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 64.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.38.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.15). Oshkosh had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Equities analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 108.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.23.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

