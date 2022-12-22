Oak Thistle LLC Invests $243,000 in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,459 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDACORP in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in IDACORP by 2,500.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 312 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in IDACORP during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Get IDACORP alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on IDA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of IDACORP from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America lowered IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho cut their price objective on IDACORP from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

IDACORP Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE IDA opened at $108.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.85. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.53 and a 52-week high of $118.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.60.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.15. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $518.01 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

IDACORP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.10%.

IDACORP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.