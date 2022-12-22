Oak Thistle LLC Invests $236,000 in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Progressive by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Progressive by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in Progressive by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Stock Up 1.5 %

PGR stock opened at $129.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.05. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.09 and a fifty-two week high of $134.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $75.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.45.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.75). Progressive had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. On average, research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $123.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.77.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total value of $509,288.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,548,784.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total value of $509,288.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,548,784.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $5,842,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,458,400.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,470 shares of company stock valued at $11,932,592 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.