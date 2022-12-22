Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC lowered its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of K. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kellogg in the second quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Kellogg by 379.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Kellogg by 115.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Kellogg by 137.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Kellogg in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.82.

Shares of K opened at $71.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.44. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.51 and its 200-day moving average is $72.30.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 31.96% and a net margin of 10.01%. Equities research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 54.38%.

Kellogg announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $201,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,921.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $7,030,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,431,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,967,158,211.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $201,712.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,921.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 702,800 shares of company stock valued at $50,118,712. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

