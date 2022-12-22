4,231 Shares in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Bought by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 24.0% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 74.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 14,374 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in DoorDash in the second quarter worth $443,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 121.2% in the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,294,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,124 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in DoorDash in the second quarter worth $160,000. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $52.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.77. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.37 and a 52 week high of $157.46.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.17). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 14.94% and a negative net margin of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. As a group, analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Oppenheimer raised shares of DoorDash from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of DoorDash from $129.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.72.

In other DoorDash news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total value of $2,516,178.99. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 370,890 shares in the company, valued at $19,816,652.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total transaction of $66,587.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,582,711.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total value of $2,516,178.99. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 370,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,816,652.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,512 shares of company stock worth $5,379,483. 15.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

