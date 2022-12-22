4,231 Shares in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Bought by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 24.0% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 74.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 14,374 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in DoorDash in the second quarter worth $443,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 121.2% in the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,294,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,124 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in DoorDash in the second quarter worth $160,000. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.
DoorDash Trading Up 3.1 %
Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $52.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.77. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.37 and a 52 week high of $157.46.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Oppenheimer raised shares of DoorDash from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of DoorDash from $129.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.72.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other DoorDash news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total value of $2,516,178.99. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 370,890 shares in the company, valued at $19,816,652.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total transaction of $66,587.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,582,711.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total value of $2,516,178.99. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 370,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,816,652.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,512 shares of company stock worth $5,379,483. 15.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
DoorDash Profile
DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DoorDash (DASH)
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
- Institutions Put Bottom In Rite Aid Shares
- Here’s Why You Should Steer Clear of the FedEx Bounce
- Why Did Viking Therapeutics Stock Skyrocket
- NIKE, Inc Swooshes Higher On Results And Outlook
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.