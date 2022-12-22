Mayport LLC Buys 3,216 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Mayport LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Mayport LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Mayport LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 910,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,512,000 after purchasing an additional 50,836 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,220,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,688,000 after purchasing an additional 95,431 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 619,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,514,000 after purchasing an additional 70,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 57,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,430,000 after buying an additional 3,754 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV stock opened at $141.40 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $151.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.98.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

