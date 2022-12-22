Oak Thistle LLC Takes $250,000 Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in International Paper by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in International Paper during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp boosted its stake in International Paper by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 1,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IP opened at $34.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.01. International Paper has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 15.47%. Research analysts predict that International Paper will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.24%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IP. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on International Paper from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.44.

In other International Paper news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $252,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,429,853.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other International Paper news, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,308. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $252,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,429,853.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

