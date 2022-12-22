Oak Thistle LLC Invests $241,000 in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 161.5% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 53,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 33,280 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in Paycor HCM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,562,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Paycor HCM by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 6,239 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the second quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 32.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,387,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,062,000 after buying an additional 1,316,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycor HCM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.58.

In related news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $47,954.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,521.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $47,954.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,521.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Pride Gp, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $170,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYCR opened at $25.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.00. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.14 and a 12-month high of $34.95.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $118.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.37 million. Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 20.89% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%.

Paycor HCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution.

