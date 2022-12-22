Oak Thistle LLC Sells 1,379 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Oak Thistle LLC lessened its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,870 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at $715,000. Intrua Financial LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the first quarter worth about $499,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 19.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 62,523 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $5,684,000 after purchasing an additional 9,985 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 24.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 308,088 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $28,006,000 after purchasing an additional 60,637 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

BBY opened at $80.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $112.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.26.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.26% and a net margin of 3.23%. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 12th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Bank of America lowered Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Best Buy to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $29,998,234.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 590,148 shares in the company, valued at $48,356,727.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

