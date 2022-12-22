Oak Thistle LLC Invests $205,000 in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ECL. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Ecolab by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 1,406.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management increased its holdings in Ecolab by 3,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 40,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38,800 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Northcoast Research upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.56.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of ECL opened at $144.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.19. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.04 and a 52 week high of $237.38. The stock has a market cap of $41.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 53.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,297.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.