Diligent Investors LLC Raises Stock Position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

Diligent Investors LLC increased its stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Rating) by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,725 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 240.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Performance

BITO opened at $10.48 on Thursday. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $9.48 and a fifty-two week high of $33.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.09 and its 200 day moving average is $12.51.

