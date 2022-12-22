Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Acquired by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust grew its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Eaton were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Eaton by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Eaton by 155.4% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 45,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,092,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in Eaton by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 7,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iowa State Bank lifted its position in Eaton by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 31,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,381,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eaton Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on ETN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eaton from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.67.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $158.12 on Thursday. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $122.50 and a twelve month high of $173.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $62.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.64%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

