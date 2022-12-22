Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 51,618 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,618 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.28% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $12,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy CG LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4,545.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance
SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $36.01 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.55. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12 month low of $32.12 and a 12 month high of $41.14.
