JB Capital LLC Sells 29,933 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

JB Capital LLC decreased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,933 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC opened at $32.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $262.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.31 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.27 and its 200-day moving average is $33.85.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.85%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.84.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

