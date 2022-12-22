UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 57.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,685 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNH. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 276.9% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 49 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 52 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Knott David M Jr purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total value of $244,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $527.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $532.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $521.88. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.73 and a 52 week high of $558.10.
UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.32%.
UnitedHealth Group Profile
UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.
See Also
