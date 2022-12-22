Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 5,255 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,255 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $15,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Up 1.6 %
NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $82.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.15 and a 200-day moving average of $86.84. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $76.95 and a 52 week high of $117.49.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG)
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
- Institutions Put Bottom In Rite Aid Shares
- Here’s Why You Should Steer Clear of the FedEx Bounce
- Why Did Viking Therapeutics Stock Skyrocket
- NIKE, Inc Swooshes Higher On Results And Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.