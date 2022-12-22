Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 9,422 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 119,660 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 9,422 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $14,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Newport Trust Co increased its position in shares of Boeing by 2.7% during the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 44,678,806 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,108,487,000 after buying an additional 1,168,565 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,355,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,302,657,000 after buying an additional 276,392 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,065,627,000 after buying an additional 887,382 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 18.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,901,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,447,494,000 after buying an additional 2,781,349 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Boeing by 7.2% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,655,099 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,866,925,000 after buying an additional 913,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BA shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $209.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.88.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA stock opened at $196.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $116.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.50. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $229.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.94.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Boeing news, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

