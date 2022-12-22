Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 9,055 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,055 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $13,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,680,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,944,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239,151 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 180.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,254,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,087,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736,149 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth $483,831,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in American Tower by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,201,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,585,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,086 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,329,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,384,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,177,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Tower Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMT. TheStreet lowered shares of American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.81.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $210.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $208.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.25. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $178.17 and a 12-month high of $294.40. The firm has a market cap of $98.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

About American Tower

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

