The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by First Community Trust NA

First Community Trust NA cut its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 5.0% of First Community Trust NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. First Community Trust NA’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,519,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,236,946,000 after buying an additional 2,394,234 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,536,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,327,000 after buying an additional 637,095 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,567,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,268,000 after buying an additional 3,054,844 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,938,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,377,000 after buying an additional 228,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 15,762,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,478,000 after buying an additional 60,750 shares during the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,083,111.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,476. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.9 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.43.

PG stock opened at $151.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.52. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.26%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

