Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 1,620 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,163 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.9% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 942.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 49,306 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 44,574 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.2% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,228 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 55.0% during the first quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 11,805 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 4,191 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $37.78 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The company has a market cap of $158.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.56 and its 200 day moving average is $42.52.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.55.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

