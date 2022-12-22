EdgeRock Capital LLC Invests $57,000 in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,508 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 11.8% during the third quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 6,119 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.0% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 14,945 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 14.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 29,411 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 53,829 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.8% during the third quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,529 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,298,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.55.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Verizon Communications stock opened at $37.78 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.55 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The stock has a market cap of $158.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 56.62%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Stories

