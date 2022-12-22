GenWealth Group Inc. Sells 1,367 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

GenWealth Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,490 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the period. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 23,133 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 55,118 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617 shares during the period. Hall Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 199,247 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,112,000 after acquiring an additional 11,838 shares during the period. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 452,869 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $22,983,000 after acquiring an additional 37,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VZ. Oppenheimer raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.55.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 2.1 %

VZ opened at $37.78 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.56 and a 200-day moving average of $42.52. The stock has a market cap of $158.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.38.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

