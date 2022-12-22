Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Bought by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $283,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 289.7% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 7,921 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 9.2% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 11,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 25,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 84.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 25,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after buying an additional 11,724 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $116.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 1.4 %

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $114.55 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $62.17 and a 12 month high of $127.62. The stock has a market cap of $53.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.61.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $1.01. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The business had revenue of $47.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 25.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $946,139.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,063.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $946,139.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,063.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 12,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.65, for a total transaction of $1,466,247.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,389. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 212,070 shares of company stock worth $25,617,038. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

